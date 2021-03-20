STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

12.5 crore people contacted during Ram Mandir fund drive, says RSS

The Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of RSS, started its two-day meet on Friday morning and it will elect a new Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) on Saturday.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Replica of the proposed Ram Mandir on display at Karsewakpuram, in Ayodhya. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of RSS, started its two-day meet on Friday morning and it will elect a new Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) on Saturday. Though around 1,500 delegates participate in such meetings, this time due to Covid the numbers are less than 500, with most participating online.

In March last year, ABPS was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year, it was to be held at Nagpur, as it is done traditionally, but due to increasing Covid cases in Maharashtra, it was shifted to Bengaluru, said Manmohan Vaidya, RSS Sah Sarkaryavah. “The meeting happens every year where we deliberate on the year gone by and plan for the next three years,” he added. 

As part of the Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan campaign, approximately 20 lakh RSS workers reached out to 5,45,737 locations and contacted 12,47,21,000 people, he said. The meet will pass a resolution on the unity expressed in the country during the campaign, he added.On the nature of discussions at ABPS, Vaidya clarified that no political issues will be discussed. “Any involvement of RSS will be the same as what the Constitution mandates for every citizen,” he said.

On the allegation that houses of people who did not donate for Ram Mandir were marked, he clarified that there is no such practice and the allegations are unfounded.“RSS Swayamsevaks were active throughout the lockdown, helping people. Despite the scare of infection, around 5.7 lakh RSS Karyakartas served at 92,656 locations across the country. Ration was distributed to around 73 lakh needy and food packets were distributed to 4.5 crore people. 

“About 90 lakh masks were distributed and more than 60,000 units of blood were donated. Swayamsevaks helped more than 20 lakh migrant workers,” he said.Due to the pandemic, RSS Shakhas and other Sangh events had completely stopped between March and June last year. Shakas gradually resumed only in July.

As compared to March last year, most of the shakhas have become active again. In all, 89 per cent of Shakhas have restarted and the remaining will resume gradually. Sangh Shakhas are present in all districts and in about 6,495 taluks. The Sangh network is expanding and in the next three years, the Sangh aims to reach all mandals in the country, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Mandir RSS
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp