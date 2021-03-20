CD gate: SIT questions Ramesh Jarkiholi again, no major clues yet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after journalist Naresh Gowda released a video statement, the SIT on Friday questioned BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi in connection with the sleaze CD case. Ramesh’s statement was recorded earlier by SIT, after he had filed a case before Sadashivanagar police a week ago.A senior officer with SIT said, “We had issued summons to Jarkiholi to appear before the investigation officer, and he was questioned for about three hours on Friday. He has revealed some important information, and we may have to question him again if investigation demands.”

According to SIT sources, the information given by the former minister cannot be revealed at this stage. He was interrogated by the technical team of SIT. Meanwhile, the SIT issued notices to four more persons in connection with the case. A senior officer told reporters that the woman seen in the CD is likely to appear before SIT in a couple of days. The SIT has issued three notices to the woman and her family.

A senior officer said a team has been searching for Naresh Gowda after he released a video statement, and gathered information on where he uploaded the video on Thursday. The team went to New Delhi, based on a tip-off, and also questioned some of his relatives about his whereabouts.

In all, 40 officials, including DCPs and ACPs, are investigating the case, and so far, no crucial evidence has been found. Six of the suspects who were in SIT custody, were sent home on Friday and asked to appear in a couple of days. SIT also warned them not to leave the city until investigations are complete. Their friends were also questioned on Friday, sources said.

The SIT also verified the bank account details of the person who had handed over the CD to social activist Dinesh Kallahalli in Gandhinagar. But SIT found no money transactions in this account in the past few months.