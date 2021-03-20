STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CD gate: SIT questions Ramesh Jarkiholi again, no major clues yet

Woman in CD may appear before team soon, has been issued three notices so far 
 

Published: 20th March 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi, former Minister of Water Resources, Karnataka. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after journalist Naresh Gowda released a video statement, the SIT on Friday questioned BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi in connection with the sleaze CD case. Ramesh’s statement was recorded earlier by SIT, after he had filed a case before Sadashivanagar police a week ago.A senior officer with SIT said, “We had issued summons to Jarkiholi to appear before the investigation officer, and he was questioned for about three hours on Friday. He has revealed some important information, and we may have to question him again if investigation demands.”

According to SIT sources, the information given by the former minister cannot be revealed at this stage. He was interrogated by the technical team of SIT. Meanwhile, the SIT issued notices to four more persons in connection with the case. A senior officer told reporters that the woman seen in the CD is likely to appear before SIT in a couple of days. The SIT has issued three notices to the woman and her family. 

A senior officer said a team has been searching for Naresh Gowda after he released a video statement, and gathered information on where he uploaded the video on Thursday. The team went to New Delhi, based on a tip-off, and also questioned some of his relatives about his whereabouts. 

In all, 40 officials, including DCPs and ACPs, are investigating the case, and so far, no crucial evidence has been found. Six of the suspects who were in SIT custody, were sent home on Friday and asked to appear in a couple of days. SIT also warned them not to leave the city until investigations are complete. Their friends were also questioned on Friday, sources said.

The SIT also verified the bank account details of the person who had handed over the CD to social activist Dinesh Kallahalli in Gandhinagar. But SIT found no money transactions in this account in the past few months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi sex tape CD gate SIT
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp