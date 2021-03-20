Council adjourned amid demand for House panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legislative Council was adjourned till Monday, following a protest by JDS members on Friday, demanding a House committee probe into alleged irregularities in sanctioning licences to dental and allied health sciences (AHS) colleges in 2020-21.JDS MLCs had protested over the issue on Thursday too. As soon as proceedings started, they entered the well of the House, demanding a House committee. Chairman Basavaraj Horatti asked how he can hold proceedings if they continue to protest. When members suggested an adjourning the House, the Chairman called leaders of all parties to his chamber, and adjourned proceedings.

After the House reconvened, JDS members continued to protest. Horatti asked Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar to list the steps the government had taken.Sudhakar said licences were sanctioned to institutions after a thorough examination at three levels. “After I took charge, we issued guidelines for all institutions. They have to geo-mark institutions, have biometric attendance, install CCTVs in exam halls and upload marks cards online. Also, committees have been formed to address students’ complaints,” he said.

He also said the previous governments have sanctioned licences to institutions, and nobody had demanded a House committee probe. “Institutions belonging to legislators on the other side (Opposition) have also been issued licences in 2020-21. The committee will examine the quality of all nursing colleges and submit a report. If it is not satisfactory, we will form a three-member expert committee,” he added.

Referring to steps taken by the government, JDS MLC Marithibbegowda alleged they were done to make money. This led to a heated debate between ruling and Opposition members. Opposition leader SR Patil said most members were in favour of a House committee and demanded a division of votes. Ruling party members objected, forcing an adjournment till Monday.