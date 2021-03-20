Health Minister Sudhakar’s driver, gunman come to blows

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed near the residence of Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar in Sadashivanagar, after a gunman allegedly assaulted the minister’s personal driver over some trivial issue. This resulted in both of them coming to blows. A video of the incident went viral. Sadashivanagar police booked gunman Thimmaiah on charges of assaulting the driver, Somashekar, who suffered minor injuries.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place in the morning, when they had both reported for duty. Thimmaiah reportedly began arguing with Somashekar, and in a fit of rage, dragged him on the road. Thimmaiah allegedly hit Somashekar. Police personnel had to intervene to stop the duo from fighting.

Speaking to reporters, Somashekar said, “Two days ago, Thimmaiah had hit a physically-challenged person selling tea near the minister’s house. I noticed it and advised Thimmaiah not to hit him. On Friday, Thimmaiah questioned me, thinking that I might have informed the minister about the incident. He also attacked me.”