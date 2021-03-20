STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mask up or prepare for night curfew, partial lockdown, warns Karnataka government

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar warned that the government may be forced to implement night curfew and felt that it would not be possible to control the pandemic without imposing curbs.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai masks

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka may soon see night curfew or a partial lockdown kind of scenario if people do not strictly follow Covid-19 protocols and the number of cases continue to rise in the state.

While bracing for a second Covid-19 wave, the State Government is closely monitoring the rising number of cases.

For three days in a row, the state’s daily caseload has been in excess of 1,000, with Bengaluru Urban district contributing the highest number.

Speaking to TNIE, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar warned that the government may be forced to implement night curfew and felt that it would not be possible to control the pandemic without imposing curbs.

"We have not yet taken any decision on night curfew, but we are not far from it. There is a fast-changing trend of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru and some pockets of Karnataka,” he noted.

“As Health Minister, I am concerned. Without any curbs, it will be impossible to control the situation. Citizens should have some civic responsibility and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, or the government will have to take some steps and get them to follow the rules,” Sudhakar said.

“Some activities will be curbed and we will decide on those soon. During the second wave, other countries too took certain measures,” he added. 

