BSY sounds bypoll bugle at Maski 

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

MASKI (RAICHUR DISTRICT): The BJP officially launched its campaign for the bypolls to Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies and Belagavi Lok Sabha seat from Maski town on Saturday.



Kicking off the campaign along with party state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, saying the allegations levelled by them against BJP are hollow.

“Congress came to power in Karnataka and at the Centre with the help of money and muscle power. Now, where is Congress in power in South India? BJP will be in power at the Centre for at least next 20 years,” he said. “Neither PM Narendra Modiji nor I discriminate against any caste or creed. We treat all equally,” he added.

Reeling out the achievements of BJP government in the state, he said that it did everything possible during the Covid-19 pandemic to mitigate the suffering of people. “We distributed free foodgrains to the poor and treated patients on a war-footing. Casualties in Karnataka were lesser compared to several other states,” he added.

He said that during the remaining tenure of his government, his priority would be to complete irrigation projects and arrive at scientific pricing for farmers’ produce. Kateel said CLP leader Siddaramaiah will quit Congress next month.

“He is a man who stabbed his political guru Deve Gowda in the back and joined Congress because of his political ambitions. He has now realised that he has nothing to gain from the Congress.” Passing through Sindhanur in Raichur earlier, the CM exuded confidence that the BJP will win the bypolls.