Fight will go on till Centre withdraws farm laws, says SKM leader Tikait in Haveri Mahapanchayat 

Taking part in Raita Mahapanchayat held at the municipal grounds in Haveri on Sunday, he said that the tractors serve as multipurpose and more number youths should take part in the indefinite movement

Published: 21st March 2021 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addressing farmers in Haveri at Municipal Grounds on Sunday

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addressing farmers in Haveri at Municipal Grounds on Sunday (Photo | EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HAVERI: Farmer leader and head of Samyukt Kisan Morcha Rakesh Tikait has once again called the farmers to lay siege on Bengaluru in protest against the new farm laws being introduced by the central government. 

Taking part in Raita Mahapanchayat held at the municipal grounds in Haveri on Sunday, he said that the tractors serve as multipurpose and more number youths should take part in the indefinite movement for the welfare of farmers community.

Stressing the year 2021 should be declared as ‘Year of Movement’ he advised to intensify the protest and not to step back until the union government withdraws all three farm laws. He said all farmers and laborers should support the agitation of New Delhi which is going on for the last 156 days. 

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is selling the nation to private companies and he has already sold 26 government boards, corporation to corporate companies. Now his government is eyeing on the agriculture sector and trying to hand it over to private companies in the name of three laws," Takait said. 

Another farmer leader from Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Yudhveer Sing said though there was no majority in Rajya Sabha, the union government amended three farm laws which is a violation of the constitution. 

 "But the same house is not taking up the minimum supportive price act in the same house for the welfare of farmers. The union government has neglected our movement and now this movement is extending to the entire country," he added. 

Farmers leaders from the state including Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, Chukki Nanjundaswamy, Hukkerimath and pontiffs of mutts including seer Sadashiva Swamiji were present in the Maha Panchayat. 

