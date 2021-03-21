STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: 145 more COVID positive cases reported from MIT, Manipal campus

Udupi DHO Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda told TNIE that more tests have been conducted in the district and efforts are on to test all symptomatic students of MIT, Manipal on priority basis.

Published: 21st March 2021 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Udupi district on Sunday reported 170 new COVID-19 cases and 145 of them was from MIT, Manipal which has been declared as a containment zone by the Udupi district administration on March 17.

With the 145 new positive cases on Sunday, the total number of COVID positive cases from the MIT, Manipal campus has reached 299 as on Sunday.

''On an average, we are conducting 1,900 tests per day in the district'' he added.

''On an average, we are conducting 1,900 tests per day in the district'' he added.

Meanwhile, the Community Medicine Department of KMC and the district health department are managing the fever clinics and testing facility created near MIM block to test those who have symptoms and those who are primary contacts.

Block wardens and caretakers are helping the students to buy essentials such as medicines that are not available inside the campus.

Udupi district COVID nodal officer Dr Prashanth Bhat told TNIE that the test rate in the district had never gone below the 1000 per day mark.

During the month of February when the COVID positive cases had come down, 1,200 to 1,300 tests were conducted on a daily basis. Now we have the target to conduct 2,000 tests per day to go with the method of trace and treat the COVID patients, he said.

