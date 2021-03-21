STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Leopard strays into human habitation in Karnataka's Udupi; forest officials rescue it

It ransacked the items in the storeroom in a bid to escape, however, the residents nearby locked the storeroom door from outside trapping it inside.

Published: 21st March 2021 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Leopard that was captured by the forest department officials through a cage

Leopard that was captured by the forest department officials through a cage (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A male leopard strayed into human habitation on the outskirts of Brahmavara town in Udupi district here on Sunday morning.

It entered a storeroom near the house of one Agnesh Shetty in Billadi village near Nailady, Brahmavara. The leopard, the age of which could be six or seven years according to forest department officials, was later captured by them without any injury to it or the public.

High drama prevailed when the leopard came chasing a dog, injured it, and got trapped inside a storeroom. It ransacked the items in the storeroom in a bid to escape, however, the residents nearby locked the storeroom door from outside trapping it inside.

They informed the forest department officials later. Shankaranarayana RFO Chidanand and other staff then placed a cage carefully to get the leopard inside the cage. Hundreds of villagers had gathered by that time to take a glimpse of the wild cat that was making deafening noise and was seen with all aggressiveness.

Veterinary specialists were summoned to the spot from the nearby veterinary hospital in Saibarakatte and they certified that the animal was safe and can be released into the forest.

RFO Chidanand said that the cage came to the rescue because the leopard jumped out of the storeroom and pounced directly onto the cage.

"After about one and half hours of operation, it was captured and released into the wild", he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka leopard case Udupi leopard scare
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp