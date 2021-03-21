STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

RSS supports laws against love jihad, says Dattatreya Hosabale

‘Reservation has to exist as long as it is needed; will fight against untouchability’

Published: 21st March 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Dattatreya Hosabale

Dattatreya Hosabale (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rashtriya Seva Sangha (RSS) is against all forms of untouchability and caste discrimination, but at the same time the organisation wants laws to regulate ‘love jihad’, said the newly-elected RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, here on Saturday. 

Speaking after getting elected as RSS Sarkaryavah on the second day of the two-day Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Bengaluru, he said that Karnataka and Kerala High Courts have confirmed the incidence of love jihad.

“The use of fraudulent methods to lure girls into marriage and conversion is condemnable and has to be opposed. Suitable laws and regulations have to brought in and RSS will support such laws,” he said. 

On the reservation, he said it has to exist as long as it is required in society. “The RSS has passed a resolution on it. Our Constitution, too, says that reservations are required as long as differences exist in society,” he added On the RSS controlling the ruling party and government, he said it is wrong to say that the government is controlled from one place.

“The entire country comes together for a cause whenever needed. For example, during the Ram Mandir Abhiyan, every section of society became part of the campaign. Not just Hindus, even people from other religions, wilfully became part of the campaign. The Ram Mandir verdict was passed by the Supreme Court, which has to be adhered to. The SC ordered that a trust should be formed, and it has come into existence as per the order,” he said. 

On the recent statement by Pejwar Mutt seer that Brahmin girls should not marry outside their caste, Hosabale said that he does not know the context of the seer’s statement. “But the previous seer had worked against untouchability. There should not be caste discrimination and untouchability. Society has to be one and it will take some time. Ours is not religious but a nationalist organisation,’’ he said.  

New order at RSS 

Kendriya Karyakarini Sadasya team includes Suresh ’Bhayyaji’ Joshi and Ram Madhav along with Suresh Soni, V Bhagaiah, Suhas Rao Hiremath, Indresh Kumar, Prof Anirudh Deshpande and Ullas Kulkarni 

Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, CR Mukunda, Arun Kumar and Ram Dutt Chakradhar will be joint general secretaries

Ram Lal will be the new Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh. Sunil Ambekar will be the new Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh with Alok Kumar as Sah Prachar Pramukh 

ABPS resolutions
Commending the job of various agencies, including states and the Union government, in combating Covid, the Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS passed a resolution saying the country showed its strength, power, adaptability and concern despite hardship. The work done by Covid warriors will serve as an example for future generations.

Another resolution was on Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, where they reached out to 12 crore families from 5.5 lakh villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
love jihad RSS Dattatreya Hosabale
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp