RSS supports laws against love jihad, says Dattatreya Hosabale

BENGALURU: The Rashtriya Seva Sangha (RSS) is against all forms of untouchability and caste discrimination, but at the same time the organisation wants laws to regulate ‘love jihad’, said the newly-elected RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, here on Saturday.

Speaking after getting elected as RSS Sarkaryavah on the second day of the two-day Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Bengaluru, he said that Karnataka and Kerala High Courts have confirmed the incidence of love jihad.

“The use of fraudulent methods to lure girls into marriage and conversion is condemnable and has to be opposed. Suitable laws and regulations have to brought in and RSS will support such laws,” he said.

On the reservation, he said it has to exist as long as it is required in society. “The RSS has passed a resolution on it. Our Constitution, too, says that reservations are required as long as differences exist in society,” he added On the RSS controlling the ruling party and government, he said it is wrong to say that the government is controlled from one place.

“The entire country comes together for a cause whenever needed. For example, during the Ram Mandir Abhiyan, every section of society became part of the campaign. Not just Hindus, even people from other religions, wilfully became part of the campaign. The Ram Mandir verdict was passed by the Supreme Court, which has to be adhered to. The SC ordered that a trust should be formed, and it has come into existence as per the order,” he said.

On the recent statement by Pejwar Mutt seer that Brahmin girls should not marry outside their caste, Hosabale said that he does not know the context of the seer’s statement. “But the previous seer had worked against untouchability. There should not be caste discrimination and untouchability. Society has to be one and it will take some time. Ours is not religious but a nationalist organisation,’’ he said.

New order at RSS

Kendriya Karyakarini Sadasya team includes Suresh ’Bhayyaji’ Joshi and Ram Madhav along with Suresh Soni, V Bhagaiah, Suhas Rao Hiremath, Indresh Kumar, Prof Anirudh Deshpande and Ullas Kulkarni

Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, CR Mukunda, Arun Kumar and Ram Dutt Chakradhar will be joint general secretaries

Ram Lal will be the new Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh. Sunil Ambekar will be the new Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh with Alok Kumar as Sah Prachar Pramukh

ABPS resolutions

Commending the job of various agencies, including states and the Union government, in combating Covid, the Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS passed a resolution saying the country showed its strength, power, adaptability and concern despite hardship. The work done by Covid warriors will serve as an example for future generations.

Another resolution was on Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, where they reached out to 12 crore families from 5.5 lakh villages.