World’s longest railway platform in Hubballi in its final stage of construction

HUBBALLI: The construction of the world’s longest railway platform at Shri Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station, Hubballi is in its final stage and it will likely be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

Soon after commissioning of lengthening of Platform No 1 to 1,505 meters, it will unseat Gorakhpur station, under North Eastern Railway Zone, which has a platform length of 1,366 meters. After completion of the works, Hubballi railway station, which has presently five platforms, will be upgraded to eight platforms that will ease the movement of trains.

The existing 550-meter platform has been extended to 1,505 m with 10-m width. The longest platform has been designed to accommodate two trains at a time. On this longest track, there will be two platforms that are platform No.1 and platform No.8. To facilitate the passengers to platform No.8 third entry point will be opened. With this Hubballi railway station will be one among a few stations in the country having three entry gates.

Being the headquarter of the South Western Railway zone, Hubballi junction had not seen any developments. In the last decade, many developmental works have been initiated. The main entrance of the station has been constructed as a model railway station. The railway station connects many passenger and goods trains every day from many states. Due to lack of platforms, the trains were supposed to wait in Hubballi South Station and on the Dharwad line.

SWR chief public relations officer E Vijaya said to address the platform issue and to take up electrification and other civil works, the SWR has already completed remodelling the railway station at the cost of Rs 90 crores. Construction of longest platform, building full yard, signalling, electric works, the third entry and other civil works were part of the the project.

“The world’s longest platform construction work is in the finishing stage which will take a week-long time. Soon after the completion, the head office will take a call on the inauguration of the platform,” she added.

Key features

The total length of the platform will be 1,505 meters

The longest track will have two platforms no.1 and no.8

Hubballi will have eight platforms

PM Modi is expected to inaugurate the platform virtually

Rs 90 crore has been spent on various developmental works

Hubballi railway station will be having three entry gates, with this the station will be a few stations in India to have three entry points. At the present main gate, Gadag entry points are facilitating the passengers to the station. The new entry point will help the passengers to reach directly to platform no.8.