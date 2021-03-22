STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

50-62 per cent garment workers forced to resign: Report

A report on the status of garment factory workers revealed that about 50-62 per cent of the workforce was forced to resign by factory managements in Bengaluru.

Published: 22nd March 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Garment factory workers. express illustartion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A report on the status of garment factory workers revealed that about 50-62 per cent of the workforce was forced to resign by factory managements in Bengaluru. “Forced Resignations, Stealthy Closures”, a study by Garment and Textile Workers’ Union (GATWU) and Alternative Law Forum (ALF), was conducted in two phases. Between September and October 2020, 89 workers from 25 factories were interviewed, while 65 of the same workers were interviewed between January and February 2021.

“Workers at 17 of the 25 factories surveyed reported that they had been asked to resign by the companies due to ‘losses’ suffered. Altogether, 81 per cent of workers said they had resigned. The rest were protesting the closure or were yet to resign. Of those who had resigned, 85 per cent said they had been asked to resign by the factory.

Many reported that when their factories said they were closing, they were presented with two options -- resigning and getting their dues or not resigning and suffering a delay or losing out on their dues. This is clear evidence of a coercive situation created by factory managements,” the report stated.

“In our survey of 25 factories in three garment clusters in Bengaluru, nine had closed entirely, resulting in anywhere between 5,600 and 7,200 workers losing their jobs during the pandemic. The remaining 16 factories in our survey reduced their workforce, resulting in loss of jobs to about 11,000 workers.

Given that between 30,000 and 35,000 workers were employed in the 25 factories, it can be estimated that on an average, about 50 to 62 per cent of the workforce in the surveyed factories had been forced to resign,” the report added.

“Nutrition took a major hit due to the loss of income in the households of these workers. Workers cut down on meat, vegetables, fruits, snacks, and beverages such as tea and coffee. In some cases, the number of meals was down from thrice to twice or even once a day. Those with school-going children reported shifting them from private to government schools,” the survey revealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Karnataka garment workers Garment factory
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp