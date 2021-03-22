Bengaluru may host Global Investors’ Meet in December

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that the ‘Global Investors’ Meet’ will be held in Bengaluru, tentatively in December this year if the Covid-19 situation is under control. If not, it will be pushed to February 2022. After inaugurating the Karnataka Coastline Business Conclave-2021 in Mangaluru on Sunday, he said the State Government is planning to set up five to six industrial townships across the state.

In the recent budget, CM B S Yediyurappa announced that the first such township will come up at Peenya in Bengaluru. Shettar said that amendments to Land Reforms Act, Industries (Facilitation) Act and others have helped in industrial development of the region. “Despite the pandemic, the State Government has approved 382 industrial proposals worth Rs 76,376 crore which will generate 1.77 lakh jobs,” he said.

“Karnataka stands first in attracting investments in the country. Of the Rs 4 lakh crore worth of investments that the country received in the last one year, Karnataka’s share was Rs 1.60 lakh crore, 39% of the total investments,” he said.