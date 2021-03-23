STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

File FIR for flouting Covid norms at Panchamasali rally: HC

“Thousands assemble without masks. You want a red carpet for offenders and you don’t want to take action against them. Now you want to compound the offences.

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Thousands assemble without masks. You want a red carpet for offenders and you don’t want to take action against them. Now you want to compound the offences. This cannot be tolerated,” the Karnataka High Court orally observed on Monday, rapping the State Government for not setting the criminal law into motion over violation of mask and physical distancing norms at the Panchamasali rally held recently in Bengaluru.

Hearing a public interest litigation by Letzkit Foundation, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj said that the violations were unpardonable. 
“We want registration of an FIR by tomorrow. Otherwise, everything including Supreme Court guidelines in Lalitha Kumari’s case will be nought,” the court observed.

When the bench asked the government to make its stand clear on setting the criminal law in motion under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, the state informed the court that it had levied fines on rally organisers and the offences are compoundable in nature.

The Court said that offences are compoundable only after the registration of an FIR and investigation. 
Therefore, an FIR should be registered as per law against the violators, the court said, granting time to the State Government to comply with its directions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchamasali Karnataka High Court COVID 19 Covid norms
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp