Joint House panel to probe ‘scam’ in nursing colleges

JDS MLCs had on Thursday protested in the Council demanding a House Committee to investigate the alleged irregularities, shortage of staff, and lack of infrastructure in nursing and AHS colleges.

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced the setting up of a Joint House Committee to probe alleged irregularities in granting permission to nursing and allied health science (AHS) colleges in 2020-21.

JDS MLCs had on Thursday protested in the Council demanding a House Committee to investigate the alleged irregularities, shortage of staff, and lack of infrastructure in nursing and AHS colleges. They continued their protest on Saturday and Monday too.

Yediyurappa said, “There is no question of forming a House Committee. But the government is ready to constitute a three-member panel headed by a retired High Court judge.” But JDS MLC Marithibbegowda said many committees headed by retired judges have been formed, and ministers could influence these committee heads.

Adjourning the proceedings for 10 minutes, Horatti called leaders of all parties for a meeting. After the House reconvened,  the CM announced that a Joint House Committee will be constituted.

