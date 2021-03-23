STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government to emulate Andhra Pradesh's Spandana grievance redressal scheme

The vision of Spandana and various technicalities of the initiative were explained to the Karnataka team by Special Officer to Chief Minister Dr M Hari Krishna, and RTGS CEO Vidya Sagar. 

Published: 23rd March 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Spandana, the public grievance redressal programme initiated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is likely to be emulated by the Karnataka government.

Representatives from the the Karnataka government, including project director, E Governance Unit, Programme Manager, Centre for SMART Governance, and others visited the Central SPANDANA Monitoring Unit at RTGS in the AP Secretariat on Monday.

The visit came in the backdrop of the Karnataka government’s pursuit to implement a similar robust public grievance system - Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (iPGRS). The vision of Spandana and various technicalities of the initiative were explained to the Karnataka team by Special Officer to Chief Minister Dr M Hari Krishna, and RTGS CEO Vidya Sagar.

Hari Krishna explained the Chief Minister’s vision behind the Spandana programme and his idea of having human face in the grievance redressal process. Officials said that the Karnataka delegation was impressed by the robustness and processes involved in the Spandana portal.

Spandana was coined by the Chief Minister during the first Cabinet meeting after being elected to power. "Spandana has inspired the Karnataka team and they sought how the Chief Minister personally monitors the programme," officials said. 

Apart from Spandana, the Karnataka team also wanted to know about the other priority programmes of the government like the grama/ward secretariats, DISHA Act, Amma Vodi, RBKs and others. 

Andhra schemes attract attention of many States

The schemes and policies of the YSRC government have inspired various state governments across the country. While the village volunteers system attracted attention of Kerala and Rajasthan governments, 
Disha Act became an inspiration for the Delhi government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spandana Karnataka Spandana programme Karnataka grievance redressal
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp