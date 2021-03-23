Karnataka government to emulate Andhra Pradesh's Spandana grievance redressal scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Spandana, the public grievance redressal programme initiated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is likely to be emulated by the Karnataka government.

Representatives from the the Karnataka government, including project director, E Governance Unit, Programme Manager, Centre for SMART Governance, and others visited the Central SPANDANA Monitoring Unit at RTGS in the AP Secretariat on Monday.

The visit came in the backdrop of the Karnataka government’s pursuit to implement a similar robust public grievance system - Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (iPGRS). The vision of Spandana and various technicalities of the initiative were explained to the Karnataka team by Special Officer to Chief Minister Dr M Hari Krishna, and RTGS CEO Vidya Sagar.

Hari Krishna explained the Chief Minister’s vision behind the Spandana programme and his idea of having human face in the grievance redressal process. Officials said that the Karnataka delegation was impressed by the robustness and processes involved in the Spandana portal.

Spandana was coined by the Chief Minister during the first Cabinet meeting after being elected to power. "Spandana has inspired the Karnataka team and they sought how the Chief Minister personally monitors the programme," officials said.

Apart from Spandana, the Karnataka team also wanted to know about the other priority programmes of the government like the grama/ward secretariats, DISHA Act, Amma Vodi, RBKs and others.

Andhra schemes attract attention of many States

The schemes and policies of the YSRC government have inspired various state governments across the country. While the village volunteers system attracted attention of Kerala and Rajasthan governments,

Disha Act became an inspiration for the Delhi government.