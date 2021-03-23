STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government to submit before SC need for exceeding quota cap

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet held under the leadership of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Published: 23rd March 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka government on Monday decided to submit to the Supreme Court that it was necessary to exceed the 50 per cent cap on reservation as social dynamics have changed and aspirations of the backward class increased, official sources said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet held under the leadership of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"Regarding the Indira Sahwney case judgement that caps the quota at 50 per cent, there are three reasons why it should be exceeded - several constitutional amendments have happened, several state governments have done it, and social dynamics have changed," said an official source.

"So, there is a necessity to give more than 50 per cent. Also, aspirations of the backward class have increased. This is our submission. It would have been submitted this evening," the source said.

The top court is examining issues including whether the landmark 1992 judgement in Indra Sawhney case, also known as the Mandal verdict which caps quota at 50 per cent, requires a re-look by a larger bench "in the light of subsequent Constitutional amendments, judgements and changed social dynamics of society."

It has sought responses from states.

Karnataka at present provides 15 per cent reservation for SCs, 3 per cent for STs and 32 per cent for the other backward classes (OBC), which add upto 50 per cent.

The government's submission to the apex court has come amidst pressure from various communities to revise the existing reservation.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently indicated in the Assembly that it was inevitable to breach the 50 per cent cap on quota if demands of various communities are to be fulfilled.

Facing demands for revision, the government has set up a three-member high-level committee headed by a retired High Court judge to look into demands and advise the government.

The SCs have demanded an increase in their quota from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and the STs from 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

While the backward Kuruba community is seeking ST tag, Panchamasalis, a sub-sect of the dominant Veerashaiva- Lingayat community, wants to be included in category 2A (15 per cent) of OBC reservation matrix.

They are currently included under 3B (5 per cent).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Reservation
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp