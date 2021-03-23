Two weeks later, SIT still on the trail of CD gate suspects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The special investigation team (SIT), which is probing the CD-gate since two weeks, is yet to achieve any major breakthrough in the case. Meanwhile, the team has been tracking the movements of the suspects in North India and has frozen two bank accounts in which Rs 20 lakh is believed to have been deposited.

A senior police officer from the SIT said that the prime suspects, who are on the run, have managed to stay under the radar. A technical team is finding it tough to track their digital footprint since they are not using mobile phones or operating any bank accounts.

The suspects are not staying in one place for long and have changed places at least thrice Delhi, MP and Uttarakhand. The officer said so far, over 20 people have been questioned in but any real progress can be achieved only when the prime suspects are caught and interrogated. Efforts are on to trace the woman seen in the purported CD.