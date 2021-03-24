Belagavi LS bypoll: BJP likely to pick dark horse

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Lobbying has intensified among contenders for the BJP ticket for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll, with many aspirants slated to reach New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, in a last-ditch attempt to make it to the fray.Even as the BJP has a bright chance of retaining Belagavi in the upcoming bypoll, the party high command in New Delhi is still in a dilemma on announcing the candidate. The BJP leadership is said to have gone into a last-minute huddle after the Congress projected its popular leader and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi as its probable candidate for Belagavi bypoll.

According to sources, the BJP is contemplating having a young and new face in the fray, and has asked some of its youth leaders to rush to New Delhi on Monday evening. But some sections in the BJP have recommended names of a few popular and experienced politicians, after the Congress shortlisted Jarkiholi as its favourite to enter the race.

Among those lobbying for the ticket are former MP Ramesh Katti, and his brother and minister Umesh Katti landed in New Delhi on Tuesday, to meet the BJP top brass. However, the chances of Katti making it are remote, if the BJP’s attempts to rope in youngsters are anything to go by.

Another senior party leader, Shankargouda Patil, who is also the state’s Special Representative in Delhi, is busy meeting top leaders in the national capital and is hopeful of getting the ticket. Also a close associate of CM B S Yediyurappa, Patil is strongly supported by the CM.Dr Girish Sonwalkar, a young BJP leader, is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah tonight in Delhi. Sources in Delhi said he may emerge as the consensus candidate, given his close association with several noted RSS leaders.

Sonwalkar is said to be one of three leaders shortlisted by the high command. However, his name is not on the list of three probables sent to the high command from the party’s core committee in the state, sources said.The daughter of late Suresh Angadi, former Union Minister, whose death necessitated the bypoll, and Dr Ravi Patil, another young leader from Belagavi, are also in the race for a ticket.Despite the hectic political activity, the BJP leadership has not given any clue on who will emerge as the consensus candidate even as the filing of nominations took off today.