Farmer writes to PM Modi, refuses aid under Kisan Samman Nidhi

Marx Tejaswi

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Call it a case of looking the gift-horse in the mouth, but this Shikaripura-based farmer has written a rather bold letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, refusing to accept financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. He also called out the government for imposing heavy taxes on essential products.

Sandesh R, from Ambaragoppa village, also met agriculture department officials in Shikaripura and submitted a memorandum, refusing to accept financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to Rs 6,000 from the Union government and Rs 4,000 from the State government. He marked copies of his letter to the President, Governor, chief minister, agriculture minister, local Lok Sabha member and senior agriculture officials.

He wants the Prime Minister to remove taxes on all agriculture-related inputs and machinery. In the letter, he stated that seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, agriculture equipment, irrigation pipes and motors have become costlier. “Farmers are also suffering due to lack of support prices for crops. Expenses have become higher than profit. As a result, farmers are in financial distress and some farmers have also committed suicide,” he claimed.

“Hence, I’m refusing to accept financial assistance from today. I request that you direct the officials concerned not to credit the money into my bank account henceforth,” Sandesh, a BBM graduate, stated in the letter.

Sandesh, who has a landholding of 10 acres, suggested to Modi that instead of financial assistance, the government should remove tax on seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, agricultural equipment, pipes and motors. He suggested that an expert committee be formed to provide the right price for crops, and take measures for the welfare of farmers.

Kiran Kumar Harti, assistant director of the agriculture department, Shikaripura, said Sandesh had, indeed, requested that the money should not be credited into his account. “The application will be tabled before a state-level committee which will take a call on not crediting future instalments, in keeping with his wish,” he said.