Estate labourer killed in wild elephant attack in Karnataka's Kodagu

MADIKERI: One estate labourer was killed while another one suffered injuries in a wild elephant attack in the Kodagu region of Karnataka on Wednesday.

The incident took place when 73-year-old Sudhakar was working as the estate superintendent at Bajegolli Kamadhenu Estate in Polibetta.

On Wednesday noon, Sudhakar and another estate labourer Mohammed (40) were heading to have lunch when a wild elephant suddenly attacked them. Sudhakar was thrown away at a distance by the wild elephant even as Mohammed ran for his life. Meanwhile, the other estate labourers who witnessed the incident tried to drive away the elephant.

The victims were immediately shifted to Siddapura PHC and were given first aid treatment. Sudhakar, who suffered serious injuries on his shoulder and chest, was later shifted to Madikeri District Hospital.

He was then moved to Mangaluru hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

The villagers blamed the department for the death of the labourer and are demanding the immediate release of Rs 2 lakh as compensation. The incident spot was visited by Thithimathi RFO Ashok and staff, who took to the mission of chasing the elephants back to the forest.