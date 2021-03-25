Will approach court, seek inquiry into BJP leaders getting injunction on CD row: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress is now planning to approach court, demanding an inquiry into the CD gate issue and six BJP ministers getting an injunction from court against publishing any incriminating reports against them, said Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, adding that the party is consulting legal experts. He termed Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s statement that none of the 225 members in the House are saints as irresponsible.

“This unnecessarily colours all the 225 members as black sheep. There are women MLAs too... Does it not insult them? If Sudhakar is making such a statement, it means there is a CD on him too, and he is scared. It also means that even Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is not clean. This statement is a breach of privilege of the House,” Siddaramaiah added.

He said that this year’s budget shows committed expenditure at 102%, which means the government has to borrow again to pay the salaries of its employees. “Why none of the elected representatives, including the chief minister, ministers and all 25 MPs elected from Karnataka, have the courage to demand the state’s share? On average, Rs 2.5 lakh crore is paid to the Centre in various taxes. But in return, we get Rs 34,000 crore,” he pointed out.

He said that when he was chief minister, committed expenditure was between 74 and 78%. “Why doesn’t the government focus on reducing committed expenditure? Yediyurappa is only announcing new boards and corporations and allotting money to them, but not focusing on development. He did not reply to our questions, but only read out a 24-page answer,’’ he added.