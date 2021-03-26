BJP reconstitutes core panel, gets 3 DyCMs, Sriramulu on board

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Ministers Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi have been inducted into the 13-member BJP core committee, the party’s highest decision-making body in the state that was reconstituted on Thursday.

Social Welfare Minister

B Sriramulu and BJP state vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana are the other two new entrants into the core committee, which includes seven ministers in the Yediyurappa cabinet and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and D V Sadananda Gowda. Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali and former minister CM Udasi have been dropped from the new team constituted after party MP Nalin Kumar Kateel took over as BJP state chief.

Reconstitution of the committee was long pending, keeping in mind the zilla and taluk panchayat elections as well as the 2023 assembly polls. Party sources said that senior leaders from all regions and sections of society have been accommodated in the core committee, which takes all important decisions in the party and plays a key role in ensuring synergy between the government and the party.

“Honoured to be a part of the Karnataka BJP Core Committee. The example and ideals put forth by our leaders will always guide me,” Ashwath Narayan tweeted. He later told TNIE, “It is an opportunity and an excellent combination to be part of the government as well as the decision-making body in the party. We can bring in a lot of synergy and coordination between party and government.”BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh suggested to Kateel that it should meet at least once a month, and if need be, more frequently.

“After Kateel took over as the state president, core committee meetings are held regularly, almost once every month and in different districts,” sources said. The last core committee meeting was held in Bengaluru last week to discuss the names of party candidates for the bypolls.