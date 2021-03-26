STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP reconstitutes core panel, gets 3 DyCMs, Sriramulu on board

Reconstitution of the committee was long pending, keeping in mind the zilla and taluk panchayat elections as well as the 2023 assembly polls.

Published: 26th March 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister B. Sriramulu

Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Ministers Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi have been inducted into the 13-member BJP core committee, the party’s highest decision-making body in the state that was reconstituted on Thursday.

Social Welfare Minister 
B Sriramulu and BJP state vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana are the other two new entrants into the core committee, which includes seven ministers in the Yediyurappa cabinet and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and D V Sadananda Gowda. Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali and former minister CM Udasi have been dropped from the new team constituted after party MP Nalin Kumar Kateel took over as BJP state chief.

Reconstitution of the committee was long pending, keeping in mind the zilla and taluk panchayat elections as well as the 2023 assembly polls. Party sources said that senior leaders from all regions and sections of society have been accommodated in the core committee, which takes all important decisions in the party and plays a key role in ensuring synergy between the government and the party.

“Honoured to be a part of the Karnataka BJP Core Committee. The example and ideals put forth by our leaders will always guide me,” Ashwath Narayan tweeted. He later told TNIE, “It is an opportunity and an excellent combination to be part of the government as well as the decision-making body in the party. We can bring in a lot of synergy and coordination between party and government.”BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh suggested to Kateel that it should meet at least once a month, and if need be, more frequently. 

“After Kateel took over as the state president, core committee meetings are held regularly, almost once every month and in different districts,” sources said. The last core committee meeting was held in Bengaluru last week to discuss the names of party candidates for the bypolls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp