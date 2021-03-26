STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Court seeks response on housing for poor

However, there is no commitment or action plan to provide housing for all eligible by 2022, he alleged.

Published: 26th March 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued notice to the state and central governments on a PIL filed by a city-based advocate, seeking directions to provide housing to eligible siteless/houseless urban and rural Below Poverty Line (BPL)/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) families.

Hearing the petition filed by Mohamed Ikbal, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued notice to the secretaries of Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Government of India, secretary, Housing Department, Government of Karnataka, managing director of Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited, and commissioners of Backward Classes Welfare and Karnataka Slum Development Board.  

Stating that the state and central governments are implementing various housing schemes for urban and rural EWS, the petitioner contended that the central government is committed to provide housing for all by 2022. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Scheme aims to provide pucca housing with basic amenities to all homeless families, and those living in dilapidated houses in rural areas, by 2022. However, there is no commitment or action plan to provide housing for all eligible by 2022, he alleged.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Economically Weaker Sections housing
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp