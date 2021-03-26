Rare Channakeshava idol found while sand mining in Karnataka's Sakleshpur taluk

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Very rare Hoysala Architect with beautifully carved Channakeshava idol found while sand mining near Halebelur village of Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday.

The 4.5ft black stone idol belonging to the Hoysala Dynasty is almost similar to Lord Channakeshava at Belur temple.

The idol has minor damages at the right side. Interestingly the driver of the earth moving machine was anxious and took to the heels immediately after he saw the Idol.

The matter spread like a wildfire among villagers who rushed to the spot and removed the same safely.

Later they brought it and installed it in front of the temple in the village. The people have started offering pooja for the idol.

Tahsildar HB Jayaraj, PSI Basavaraj, Halebelur GP president Kumar have visited the spot and gathered further details in this regard. Sidegowda a village head opined that Channakeshava Temple also constructed in Halebelur during Hoysala dynasty.

Ancient Channakeshava idol was installed inside the temple. The sculptures might have rejected the newly found idol as it desecrated while carving he added. Expressing happiness the villagers also urged the officials of the Archeology department to give permission to keep the idol inside the temple.

The villagers also urged the officials of the Archeological department to further research and extract the right reason for buring the idol on the banks of Hemavathi River.

Jairaj Tahsildar Sakleshpur said that the newly found Channakeshava idol is belonging to the Hoysala dynasty as it has Hoysala architecture and carving. The taluk authority has submitted the detail report to the deputy commissioner R Girish who will take a decision in this regard he added