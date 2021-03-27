STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decide on IAS officer’s plea in 2 weeks, Karnataka HC tells CAT

While transferring Sharath from Mysuru, the government posted IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri as the Deputy Commissioner. 

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court asked the Bengaluru Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to decide within two weeks, the original application filed by IAS officer B Sharath, questioning his transfer from the post of Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru. A division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Sharath.

“Tribunal is requested to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible within a time-frame, as provided under Rule 105 of the CAT Rules, 1993. As in this present case, the time period provided under the Rules is already over, and the Tribunal should decide the matter positively within two weeks from the date of receipt of the certified copy of this order,” the court said, disposing the petition filed by Sharath. 

He moved the HC praying that direction should be issued to the CAT to pass the order on his original application, within seven days, filed against his transfer. Sharath had questioned the notification issued by the State Government transferring him from the DC’s post before the CAT, which reserved the order on December 22, 2020, after hearing the arguments. While transferring Sharath from Mysuru, the government posted IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri as the Deputy Commissioner. 

Comments

