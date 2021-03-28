STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CD gate: Journalist told me to get help of Opposition leaders, says woman

The woman said that she would commit suicide naming Jarkiholi as responsible for her death if the threats continue.

Family members of the woman, seen in the CD, address the media outside the SIT office, in Bengaluru on Saturday  | Ashishkrishna H P 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The woman seen in the CD with former minister Ramesh Jarkoholi released a fourth video on Saturday, saying that a journalist whom she contacted told her that they should meet opposition leaders and get their help to tide over the controversy, as Ramesh was threatening her and her family. 

The woman said that she would commit suicide naming Jarkiholi as responsible for her death if the threats continue. She asked the SIT to bring her parents and brothers to Bengaluru and arrange for their protection before she appears at the SIT office.Her advocate KN Jagadish Kumar, who approached the Cubbon Park police on Friday to file a case against the former minister, said that Ramesh should be arrested immediately after the woman gives a statement to the SIT. 

He said Ramesh’s statement that nothing is impossible for him proves that he can destroy evidence. Kumar filed another complaint against Ramesh. The complaint, addressed to  the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and Cubbon Park police, stated that Ramesh tried to threaten the woman.

“He also leaked an audio conversation of the woman, violating her privacy. Is he using the government machinery to illegally intercept the phones of the woman and her family,” he asked.

