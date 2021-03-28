STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah smells a rat in Covid data, Sudhakar denies

The State Government and Opposition Congress indulged in a political slugfest over the number of Covid-19 deaths and the government’s alleged attempts to hide facts.

Published: 28th March 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government and Opposition Congress indulged in a political slugfest over the number of Covid-19 deaths and the government’s alleged attempts to hide facts.Launching a broadside against the government, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, “According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Covid deaths till December 2020 are 12,090. But the Planning and Statistical Department data shows it as 22,320. What is true,” he asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. 

He demanded that the government release a white paper on Covid infections, deaths, treatment details and compensation paid. “Covid can be won through treatment, and not lies. They have not just lied about deaths, but also about medicines, masks, sanitisers, PPE kits and other procurement,” he said. 

Sudhakar hit back at Siddaramaiah, saying the government has no intention of hiding the numbers. “It is also not possible to hide or fudge data. All the facts about testing, new cases, recoveries and deaths are collected from districts and compiled in the daily bulletin published by the Health Department. Siddaramaiah is the Opposition leader and he is free to get information from districts and verify it,” he said. He said those in responsible positions should not make such allegations for political gains.

“It is an insult to Covid warriors,” he added. On the number of deaths mentioned by Siddaramaiah, Sudhakar said  the figures are provisional entries in e-Janma software which are subject to reconciliation as per the guidelines issued by the Registrar General of India. The Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths, Karnataka, too, took to Twitter to back Sudhakar, “The verification is near complete and the final figures will be released with the approval of RGI,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah COVID 19 K Sudhakar
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp