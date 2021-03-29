STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deputy CM Govind Karjol, five others from Karntakataka in BJP SC/ST Morcha core panel

The saffron party on Saturday announced its list of National Executive members, special invitees and permanent members who will hold office for the next three years. 

Govind Kajrol

Karnataka Deputy CM Govind Karjol speaks during the Assembly session, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five leaders from the state BJP, including Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, have been appointed as special and permanent invitees of the party's National SC/ST Morcha core committee and one more leader as a member. 

The saffron party on Saturday announced its list of National Executive members, special invitees and permanent members who will hold office for the next three years. Minister for Forest, Kannada and Culture Arvind Limbavali, Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan and Minister for Fisheries and Ports S Angara along with Karjol have been appointed as permanent invitees to the core committee. 

Former MLC DK Veeraiah has been appointed as a special invitee, while Kolar leader Venkatwsh Mourya has been appointed as a member of the SC Morcha's core committee. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday congratulated all the members. The move to include six leaders from the State to prominent posts in the SC Morcha comes ahead of the bypolls to Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies and Belagavi Lok Sabha segment to be held on April 17.

