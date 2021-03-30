BJP will win all three bypoll seats: Karnataka home minister

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed confidence that BJP candidates would win in all the 3 by-elections (Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency) to be held on April 17.

Speaking at the Kalaburagi Airport before leaving for Basavakalyan to participate in the process of filing a nomination by BJP candidate Sharanu Salga, Bommai said that BJP candidate to Belagavi Lok Sabha Constituency would win the by-elections by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

When asked about dissidence about the selection of the candidate in Basavakalyan constituency, Bommai said that such difference of opinions is common when the number of aspirants is more.

Bommai said that he would speak and pacify former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba who was upset over not getting a ticket.

Replying to the law and order in the State, the home minister said that the situation is better when compared to the period of Congress government. He also said that the government has proposed to upgrade 52 police stations in the state.