COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada, religious and social gatherings banned

Divya Cutinho

Express News Service

MANGALURU: To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the district, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV on Tuesday imposed section 144(3) and banned all religious and social gatherings with immediate effect.

In a press release, the deputy commissioner said that for the last 15 days, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. "Hence restrictions have been imposed on all religious and social programmes including Ugadi, Holi, Shab-a-barat, Good Friday, jatre and Yakshagana. Also, no gatherings will be allowed in public places, parks, markets and religious places."

The deputy commissioner asked the public to celebrate religious festivities in a simple manner. Health officials will take strict action against those not following COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, he said.

Violators will be booked under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and section 4,5 and 10 of Epidemic Diseases Act.