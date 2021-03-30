Mysuru: Miscreants set forest on fire in Karya Siddeshwara hill

By Express News Service

MYSURU: More than 16 acres of forest have been destroyed in Karya Siddeshwara hill in a fire on Sunday night. Miscreants had set fire and villagers, who noticed the smoke, alerted forest officials. Forest personnel along with two fire engines managed to douse the blaze and averted a major tragedy in the hill that has an impressive deer population. Some trees were damaged.

RFO Rakshit said timely intervention contained the damage, and they were able to manage the fire as there was no wind. He said that they have stepped up patrolling and have appealed to people to keep a vigil on the movement of miscreants near the forest area.It may be recalled that hundreds of acres of forest were destroyed at Ummattur hills in a fire last week.