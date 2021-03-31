Did DKS ‘weaponise’ sleaze CD that was floating around? 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Did KPCC president DK Shivakumar merely weaponise the sleaze CD and use the sex tape, which was already floating around. for political gains? Investigators, who are looking into the controversy, are trying to find out whether the CD was in existence for the last four months.

It is said that even former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is allegedly the man appearing in the video, knew that the CD existed four months ago. Investigators are now checking if certain members of the gang had contacted Jarkiholi to extort him. If many people, including Ramesh, knew about the CD, the big question is whether Shivakumar only used the explosive material, which was already available, for political ends.

The suspicion that the criminal gang might have employed a similar modus operandi to target other politicians and prominent personalities too is being probed. Sources said that Shivakumar may not have been part of the gang, which appears to be a professional, criminal setup. But he may have used it to target his arch-rival Jarkiholi, they added. Congress sources said that as a member of the opposition, it was Shivakumar’s duty to bring to light the misdeeds of a member of the government.

Shivakumar on Tuesday alleged that the State Government “is actively supporting former Jarkiholi”. He said, “I have nothing to say on this. It is the former minister who is involved and the government is supporting him. I don’t know why the government is protecting him.” The woman’s family has been blaming Shivakumar for the scandal and accusing him of playing dirty politics at the expense of their daughter.

Asked whether there was any pressure on the woman’s parents to name him, he said, “Let them do whatever they want for their convenience. The investigation will happen, I don’t want to speak much.”