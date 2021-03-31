STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Did DKS ‘weaponise’ sleaze CD that was floating around? 

Sex tape existed for past four months; Investigators checking if Shivakumar was part of the conspiracy

Published: 31st March 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police deployed at Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, in Bengaluru, where the woman involved in the CD case was expected to give her statement on Tuesday | Shriram BN

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Did KPCC president DK Shivakumar merely weaponise the sleaze CD and use the sex tape, which was already floating around. for political gains? Investigators, who are looking into the controversy, are trying to find out whether the CD was in existence for the last four months. 

It is said that even former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is allegedly the man appearing in the video, knew that the CD existed four months ago. Investigators are now checking if certain members of the gang had contacted Jarkiholi to extort him.  If many people, including Ramesh, knew about the CD, the big question is whether Shivakumar only used the explosive material, which was already available, for political ends.

The suspicion that the criminal gang might have employed a similar modus operandi to target other politicians and prominent personalities too is being probed. Sources said that Shivakumar may not have been part of the gang, which appears to be a professional, criminal setup. But he may have used it to target his arch-rival Jarkiholi, they added. Congress sources said that as a member of the opposition, it was Shivakumar’s duty to bring to light the misdeeds of a member of the government.

Shivakumar on Tuesday alleged that the State Government “is actively supporting former Jarkiholi”. He said, “I have nothing to say on this. It is the former minister who is involved and the government is supporting him. I don’t know why the government is protecting him.” The woman’s family has been blaming Shivakumar for the scandal and accusing him of playing dirty politics at the expense of their daughter. 

Asked whether there was any pressure on the woman’s parents to name him, he said, “Let them do whatever they want for their convenience. The investigation will happen, I don’t want to speak much.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar CD row sex tape Ramesh Jarkiholi
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp