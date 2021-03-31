JDS fielded Muslim candidate to help saffron party in Basavakalyan: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The JDS has fielded a Muslim candidate for the Basavakalyan bypoll as it has an understanding with the BJP, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said here on Tuesday. He was speaking to reporters during a brief halt at Kalaburagi, before proceeding to Basavakalyan for the filing of nominations by Congress candidate Mallamma, wife of late B Narayana Rao.

Siddaramaiah said that Narayana Rao had a good following among all sections of people in Basavakalyan, and the failure of the BJP government would help the Congress retain the seat in the April 17 bypoll. He said the Congress has fielded good candidates in Maski assembly and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituencies, and hopes to win all three seats.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said the impact of the JDS fielding a Muslim candidate would be apparent in the coming days. The three candidates fielded by the Congress have good support and there is no dissidence over selection of candidates, he claimed.