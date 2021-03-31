STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JDS patriarch HD Devegowda, his wife Chennamma test positive for COVID-19

Health and medical education minister of Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar assured all assistance to the former prime minister.

Published: 31st March 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 01:00 PM

deve gowda, JDS

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister of India and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Devegowda has tested positive for COVID19. The 87-year-old national president of JDS took to his social media pages to make the announcement and appealed party workers not to panic. Devegowda's wife Chennamma has also tested positive for COVID19. 

"My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," HD Devegowda tweeted. The entire family is currently in isolation. 

Health and medical education minister of Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar assured all assistance to the former prime minister. "I will personally be in touch with doctors and monitor his health and recovery. I wish him and his wife a speedy recovery," Dr Sudhakar said. 

