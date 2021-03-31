STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strong US-India relations good for biz partnership: Ashwath Narayana

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana called on American businessmen and industry leaders to invest in Karnataka by availing several initiatives taken up by the state government.

Published: 31st March 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (File | EPS)

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana called on American businessmen and industry leaders to invest in Karnataka by availing several initiatives taken up by the state government.

Speaking at ‘Destination India: Karnataka showcases’, organised by the US- India Strategic Partnership Forum on Tuesday, the DyCM said that in 2019, the overall US-India bilateral trade in goods and services reached $149 billion. “The strong people-to-people ties between our countries, reflected in a four-million-strong Indian American diaspora, are a tremendous source of strength for the partnership,” he added.

The government is providing attractive incentives to the industries and has rolled out sector-specific policies for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) and Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC), he said. The government has recently formulated a policy specifically to promote and incentivise research and development, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Ramana Reddy said the government was undertaking initiatives in line with achieving the vision set by the Prime Minister to make India a five-trillion dollar economy. Senior officers from the Indian consulate in San Francisco and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum also attended the event.

