Was analysing Union govts in general, not criticising Centre: Madhuswamy

TUMAKURU: Minor Irrigation Minister JC Madhuswamy did a volte face on Tuesday as he clarified that he had neither criticised the current Union government led by Narendra Modi nor called it ‘authoritative and dictatorial’ in its policies. “Why should I criticise the government when I am a BJP minister? I had analysed the successive governments’ policies over a period of time in seven decades as it would fuel regionalism. Anyway, it was a seminar and I had expressed my views in a broader context,”, he added. Earlier, speaking about centralised NEET and CET examinations, the minister, at an event in Mysuru, had said that the Union government has been authoritative.