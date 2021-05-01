STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18+, don’t storm hospitals, no Covid vaccine supply yet

If you are in the 18-44-year age group and have registered on the CoWIN portal to get vaccinated in Karnataka, you will have to wait for some more time. 

Published: 01st May 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are in the 18-44-year age group and have registered on the CoWIN portal to get vaccinated in Karnataka, you will have to wait for some more time. A day after TNIE reported that the fourth phase of the Covid-19 inoculation drive may begin only by mid-May, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said vaccine supplies have not reached Karnataka and hence, the rollout cannot happen from May 1. 

With Serum Institute in Pune yet to supply Covishied vaccines, ordered by Karnataka at a cost of Rs 400 crore, the government has appealed to citizens in that age bracket not to approach hospitals for vaccines. 

“We have placed an order for more than one crore doses. It is now official that it won’t be delivered on May 1 as thought earlier. We request those aged between 18-44 to refrain from going to hospitals for vaccination. We will definitely intimate all when we get word from Serum institute. I request everybody to register on the CoWIN portal and to await your turn. We are trying our best to get the vaccines at the earliest. We are also requesting the Government of India to help us get the vaccines on priority,” said Dr Sudhakar, on Friday on the eve of the planned vaccination drive for those above the age of 18 and below 45. 

“There is no question of failure. We were supposed to get vaccine supplies, but it has been delayed. As soon as we get it, we will begin the drive. There is no need to drag the Prime Minister’s name. The Union Government is also making attempts and other counties are helping us as well in various ways. Things will take a turn for the better soon,” said Chief Minister Yediyurappa on Friday, when asked if the PM’s plan of opening up vaccines for all on May 1 had failed. Free vaccines for those aged 45 and above, however, will continue.

