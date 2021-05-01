STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shettar warns private hospitals against fleecing Covid patients

Hence, they should also cooperate with the government in regulating the spread of infection further.

Published: 01st May 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Cracking the whip on private hospitals, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said in this situation of distress with many testing positive for coronavirus, the hospitals should not overburden the families by charging exorbitantly while treating the infected patients.

Chairing a meeting with the heads of private hospitals and doctors on Friday, Shettar said: “The government has taken adequate measures to treat patients free of cost and responsibility is also  on the private hospital. Hence, they should also cooperate with the government in regulating the spread of infection further. They (private hospitals) should not exploit the helpless families and not bring disrepute to the noble medical profession.”Stressing that both the public and private healthcare institutions should work in tandem at this critical juncture, the minister said, concerted efforts were needed to manage the pandemic systematically. 

TAGS
Jagadish Shettar private hospitals COVID 19
