4 lakh active Covid cases in Karnataka now, jump in deaths too

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the four-lakh mark on Saturday with the number of patients currently under treatment totaling 4,05,068.

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

A long queue of ambulances carrying bodies of Covid victims waiting at the Peenya crematorium in Bengaluru | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the four-lakh mark on Saturday with the number of patients currently under treatment totaling 4,05,068. The figures went up with a single-day addition of 40,990 fresh cases a day after recording its highest-ever day’s jump with 48,296 added on Friday. The state also recorded its highest number of deaths in a single day at 271, up from 217 on Friday. With this, the Covid-19 death toll has now gone up to 15,794 from 15,523 the previous day.

On the other hand, the state also recorded its highest discharges in a single day at 18,341, a notable jump from 14,884 the previous day. However, the state’s positivity rate  the number of people testing positive per 100 tests has crossed the 6 per cent mark, and now stands at 6.06 per cent, up from 5.95 per cent on Friday. The total number of patients the state has recorded so far since the pandemic broke out here on March 8, 2020, is 15,64,132. This number was 15,23,142 on Friday. The mortality rate too has been consistently declining, and has come down to 1 per cent.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had mentioned earlier on during the pandemic that the State Government’s aim was to bring the mortality rate in the state to below 1 per cent and keep it at a minimum below that mark. It was 1.01 per cent on Friday. The recovery rate, corresponding to the surge in cases, has now fallen to 73.09 per cent from 73.85 per cent the previous day. Bengaluru Urban district, on its part, added a relatively high number of cases at 19,353, a day after it added a record high of 26,756 cases.

FROM ACROSS THE STATE

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa says 4,000 ICU beds will be set up in Bengaluru

Biocon to start producing Remdesivir at the Belagavi-based Sri Anand Life Science unit

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath demands complete lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19

A dedicated website providing details about Covid hospitals in Belagavi has been launched

