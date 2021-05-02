God of small wheels

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: So what if Deelip Raghunathrao Sawant is 63. And so what if his cars are miniature models. His passion for hot wheels is as deep and red-hot as that of a youngster. For Deelip, retirement is a time when he can pursue his hobbies, craft his dreams into reality, and enjoy life. Deelip, who owns a books and stationery store in Belagavi, was fascinated by cars and motorcycles since childhood.

His choice of toy was always the miniature car, and he is now the proud owner of a stunning collection of over 1,600 models. From the world's first car, the Benz Patent-Motorwagen by Carl Benz to the modern Ferrari, Deelip has spent the past two decades painstakingly collecting all the miniatures he could. And he knows his cars. He shows the small detailing such as nylon seats, seat belts with buckles, doors, bonnets, luggage space and steering in the diecast scale models of various brands.

He has paid anywhere from Rs 100 to Rs 30,000 for each. Deelip remembers that he bought his first miniature Milton from Commercial Street in Bengaluru, when he was in Class 8. “I couldn't pursue my hobby as my focus was on education, career and family, and then I was given the responsibility of my father's business. But my love for miniature cars never faded and I rediscovered my hobby in 2009. I had been to Chennai for my son's visa, and there, I got attracted to a store where I couldn't resist buying the Bugatti Atlantic,” he says.

When his sons Dushyant and Darshan settled abroad, he decided to give his hobby some time. Today, he has 1,691 diecast scale models of cars, motorcycles, scooters, ambulances, fire engines, harvesters, tractors, even military vehicles. From vintage and classics to Mercedez Benz, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Tata, Mahindra, Rolls Royce, Ford, Suzuki, Toyota and many other brands. He also has motorcycle models of Harley-Davidson, Ducati, Suzuki, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Kawasaki and Honda. With great love, Deelip shows his collection of the James Bond, Batman and Fast and Furious series, those used by the Presidents of America, France and other countries.

He also collected cars used by Adolf Hitler, besides antiques such as the Opel Motowagon of the year 1899, Mercedez Benz Simplex of 1902 and even India's own Tata Nano. “I have a car manufactured in every decade in the past 130 years. The Benz Universal 600 is my favourite,” he says. Deelip has taken pains to collect the first cars invented across the world and in India. He proudly showed the first three-wheeler Patent-Motowagen invented by Carl and Bertha Benz in Germany in 1885, and the Moto Carriage by Diamler in 1886. Hindustan Motors, founded in 1940, started production in 1947, and came up with the Ambassador. Premier Automobile Ltd tied up with Chrysler, which brought in the Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat cars to India, says Deelip.

The first cars hit Indian roads in (then) Calcutta in 1897, and the next year, three cars were imported again in 1898. Three Parsis, including Jamsetji Tata, brought cars to Mumbai. Two years ago, Deelip built a 400sqft room on the first floor of his house in Hindwadi to give sufficient space to exhibit his collection. “In India, people's mindset is that miniature cars are toys, but it is a hobby of adults and car enthusiasts in the West and Far East nations. These are replicas built to a 1/18, 1/24, 1/43 or 1/83 scale of the actual car, besides different other sizes. Whenever I brought a miniature car home, my wife would scold me, and tell me to stop acting like a small kid.

Now, she has changed her mind and appreciates my hobby, and even helps me in cleaning the models!” he says. Wife Shobha did think that Deelip had a childish side to him. “I would scold him for spending money on these cars, and thought he was being kiddish. It was okay until he got a few models, which I thought looked good in the showcase, but would get angry when he started buying more and more. When we would go abroad to meet our sons, Deelip would slip off to diecast scale car shops. I say that we could have bought two or three Mercedes Benz cars in the amount he has spent,” jokes Shobha.

Vipul Jadhav, owner of Shri Laxmi Toys Centre in Belagavi, said, “Deelip uncle used to buy diecast scale models from my father for two decades, and now, he buys them from me. He is highly passionate about his hobby, and many people ask about him, he is famous.” Deelip is not alone. There are other enthusiasts who bond over their models and even have a WhatsApp group to discuss and share information. “I feel proud that I have the biggest collection of miniatures in North Karnataka, and I dream of setting a new record.”