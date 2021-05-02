Local body poll loss: Voters press warning bell for BJP

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Karnataka BJP and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who successfully implemented Operation Lotus, won by-elections and were doing well in village panchayats, were delivered a big jolt by voters in the Urban Local Body elections on Friday. Over the past two years, the party had managed to win every election and by-election, even winning KR Pet, considered a Vokkaliga bastion.

Though it's considered to be a party of urbanites and businessmen, the BJP could win only in Madikeri, a party stronghold for more than a decade. That the BJP failed in Theerthahalli -- in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's home turf Shivamogga -- and Ballari -- the fortress of the Reddy brothers and Social Welfare Minister Minister Sriramulu -- has raised eyebrows, and much concern in BJP circles. Although ministers K S Eshwarappa, Sriramulu, MP B Y Raghavendra and others had aggressively campaigned from the front, they lost the ULBs decisively to the Congress.

This comes as a booster for the Congress, ahead of the bypoll verdict on Sunday. It comfortably managed to win Ballari , Ramanagara - - the stronghold of JDS Chief H D Kumaraswamy -- Belur, Bidar and Gudibande. The JDS won Channapatna and Vijayapura. The Congress won 119 out of 266 seats, JDS bagged 67 and BJP won 54 seats. This should come as a warning bell for the BJP from the common man, who is facing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic, widely seen as being mismanaged by the Yediyurappa government, besides a lack of governance.

The alarming surge in Covid cases due to failure to provide facilities like beds, oxygen supply, ventilators and complete insensitivity in the style of functioning in the past six months, when Yediyurappa was busy accommodating rebels in his cabinet, and ministerial aspirants were trying to get plum portfolios. KPCC Working President R Dhruvanarayan said that citizens have pushed BJP to the wall and the results of the elections are being seen as an expression of wrath against the party and CM Yediyurappa.

Social media platforms are full of stories of Covid patients' struggle and the agony of families as they run around for beds and oxygen, there is public outrage against the government that has made an impact on urban voters, considered to be strong supporters of thje BJP, he said, confident that the bypolls will reflect similar results. Political pundits feel these trends will also have an impact on upcoming Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls, as the Congress and JDS will seek to take advantage of the anger among simmering in the people. It should not be a surprise in Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and the assembly seats of Maski and Basavakalyan swing to the Opposition parties.

BJP leader G Madhusudhan said the ULB polls are not a setback to the party as these are not traditional BJP pockets, and they cannot do too well in Vokkaliga and Muslim dominated towns. He said people have high expectations in Covid times, and expect healthcare and vaccines to be free. He said that local issues, caste and family equations and ward level leadership decide the results of local bodies elections, and clarified that it will not hamper his party's prospects in Zilla Panchayat polls. A few BJP leaders, though, pleading anonymity, felt it is a wake-up call for the BJP and the high command to put governance in order and take a serious look into the issues plaguing the Karnataka BJP unit. Since assembly elections are still two years away, the party leadership has time to introspect and make changes, they said.