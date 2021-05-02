STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: Ventilators lie unused in taluk hospitals, say MLAs

While frantic calls for ventilator beds continue to echo in Mysuru, Congress MLAs pointed out that ventilators supplied last year to their taluks are lying unused due to non-availability of staff.

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: While frantic calls for ventilator beds continue to echo in Mysuru, Congress MLAs pointed out that ventilators supplied last year to their taluks are lying unused due to non-availability of staff. HD Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu and Hunsur MLA H P Manjunath said they had brought the issue to the notice of the authorities on several occassions, especially to Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar recently, but in vain.

Speaking to reporters after launching the Congress Covid war room in the district, Chikkamadu said that five ventilators were lying unused at the taluk hospital, at a time when patients are being rushed to Mysuru in need of such beds. “We’re told they (the ventilators) can only be used after qualified hands are recruited, but when are we going to recruit them? We need to put in all our efforts and not be complacent.

Similarly, we asked for physicians, but even this request is pending,” he said. Hunsur MLA Manjunath said that not only the ventilators, but also the CT scan machine that the taluk hospital recently procured is lying unused due to staff shortage.

“We see severe shortage of nurses and doctors. As much as 19 of our senior nurses have been promoted to Mysuru, and on top of that unlike the last wave where cases were largely confined to towns, we are seeing more number of cases in villages. We have 14 villages turned into containment zones,” said Manjunath. Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait said that instead of merely setting up beds, the government should ensure that facilities like availability of oxygen and drugs are taken care of.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress MLA Ventilators Mysuru COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp