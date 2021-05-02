STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Noted forest officer who turned Bengaluru green, launched Project Tiger in Karnataka dies at 92

He oversaw the planting of around 1.5 million trees in Bengaluru over a span of five years and was very keen on social forestry

Published: 02nd May 2021 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

S G Neginhal

S G Neginhal

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted forest officer and the man responsible for the greenery Bengalureans enjoy today, S G Neginhal, has died of COVID-19 at the age of 92.

He was responsible for launching Project Tiger in Karnataka in 1973. He oversaw the planting of around 1.5 million trees in Bengaluru over a span of five years and was very keen on social forestry.

He always taught young recruits that being a forest official is a very noble profession as by planting a tree, you are not just greening an area, but supplying oxygen, giving home to birds, insects, fruits, shade and rich biodiversity to all species.

Survived by one son and four daughters, his dedication serves as an inspiration for all forest officials to follow.

Some retired forest officials recollect that in the 1970s, Neginhal had coined the term 'tiger reserve'. It was incorporated in the Wildlife Protection Amended Act in 2007 by the national tiger conservation authority.

Neginhal was born in Uttara Kannada district but all his education was in Dharwad. When he was a high school student, he had participated in the Quit India Movement. He was trained in Dharwad itself as a Range Forest Officer recruit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Project Tiger COVID-19 SG Neginhal
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp