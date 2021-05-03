STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30-year-old COVID patient jumps off second floor of Mangaluru hospital, out of danger

District health officials visited the spot and gathered information from the COVID ward staff. City police are further investigating the case.

Published: 03rd May 2021 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 06:05 PM

The spot from where the man jumped (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 30-year-old man from Mangaluru jumped off the second floor of a COVID special hospital on Monday.

"The patient named Harisha, a resident of Marajepaikottu house in Kallamundkur village in Mangaluru taluk, who has slight psychological issues and was admitted with COVID, jumped from the 2nd floor of the COVID special ward at Wenlock hospital on Monday evening," said DCP law and order Hariram Shankar.

He suffered minor injuries and had a few stitches to his head. The patient is fine and out of danger.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

