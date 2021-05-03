Belagavi hospital declares COVID patient dead, hands over 'body', kin later find he's alive

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A private hospital in Belagavi made the news for the wrong reasons by declaring a COVID-19 patient who was alive to be dead and handing over the body of another person to his kin on Sunday.

Payappa Satyappa Hallulli of Mole village, Athani taluk, was reportedly admitted to the hospital on May 1 to undergo treatment for COVID-19. But on Sunday morning, the hospital declared him dead and handed over the sealed body to the kin who had rushed there after being informed.

Without opening the body bag and confirming the identity of the deceased, the grieving family members cremated the corpse while taking precautionary measures and abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government.

A few hours after the cremation on Sunday evening, the bereaved family got a call from the patient much to their surprise and happiness. However, the incident also drew criticism from villagers who blamed hospital personnel for playing with the emotions of the families by giving the body of the wrong person.

Later, the son of the deceased visited the village and registered an FIR at the Kagwadi police station to get the mortal remains. In the presence of the DSP SG Girish, Tahsildar of Athani, the remains were handed over to the real kin.

The mix-up reportedly occurred as the names of both patients were similar and they were admitted on the same date. The deceased was a senior journalist from Belagavi.