Doctor in Karnataka attacked by patient's kin for delay in treatment

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: A doctor in a Primary Healthcare Center in Thithimathi was attacked by a patient’s kin alleging a delay in treatment.

Dr Hosamani suffered injuries on his hand and has been admitted to Gonikoppal Community Hospital.

Thithimathi residents Shamir (26), Syed Ali (41) and Fairoz (24) visited Thithimathi PHC to avail treatment for their ill sister Shahira Banu.

However, a delay in availing treatment is said to have irked the kin of the patient, who pushed Dr Hosamani, the consultation doctor at the PHC while he was walking out of the hospital.

Dr Hosamani fell into the drain located by the hospital premises and injured his hand.

Thithimathi SI SUbbaiah has registered a case against Shamir, Syed and Fairoz and further investigation is ongoing.