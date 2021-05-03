STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foundations come forward to cremate COVID victims in Hubbali-Dharwad

Published: 03rd May 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 03:19 PM

COVID cremation

Earthmovers digging a pit in a graveyard in Dharwad to cremate a COVID victim (Photo | Express)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A group of youngsters have come together to help cremate victims of COVID-19 in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad as the pandemic has triggered panic among the poor when it comes to the last rites of their deceased family members.

Fears over spread of coronavirus, people are afraid to come forward and cremate those who have succumbed to the virus. They are also unable to hire and have been appealing to the government to make arrangements. Ettihad Foundation in Dharwad has cremated several victims since the first wave of COVID-19 using its own resources.

Two to three six-member teams hire earthmovers to dig pits and volunteer to shift and bury the bodies. The foundation has helped with the final rites of all communities according to the rituals of that particular religion in Dharwad.

This year the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has decided to cremate all those who died of COVID. 

The Etihad Foundation along with the Lajnatul Ulema Foundation joined hands with the HDMC to help cremate those who succumbed to COVID. 

The Dharwad district health department recently trained 12 members of the foundation to handle COVID-19 deaths. Two teams have been formed to coordinate with HDMC and carry out cremation in Dharwad city.

Mohammed Zubair Gidadannavar said that the foundation has 18 members. Two of the teams have been deployed for the cremations. This time, the HDMC will deploy its earthmovers to dig the pits and the members of the foundation will help in cremating the dead bodies as per the ritual of the community. “For the safety of our young volunteers, all health precautionary measures have been taken and vaccination is being given to them. In addition to this, the foundation bought a life insurance policy for each volunteer,” he added.

