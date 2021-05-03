JDS leaders hail Mamata, Stalin, Pinarayi for their stupendous victories

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though their candidate in the Basavakalyan assembly bypoll, Syed Quadri, came in third with just 7.73% vote share, JDS leaders were all praise for regional leaders in Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu for their victories in the assembly elections.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy celebrated their alliance LDF’s landslide victory in Kerala, congratulating MK Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress for their decisive electoral wins in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively.

While Kumaraswamy likened Mamata to Goddess Durga, Gowda said no other ordinary leader could have pulled off a victory like she did. “Congratulations @MamataOfficial on a historic victory. No ordinary leader could have put up the fight you put up, and withstood the pressures you withstood. My best wishes to you for your 3rd term as CM. I’m sure you’ll serve the people of #WestBengal with much greater dedication,” Gowda said.

To its credit, JDS won two seats in the Kerala assembly elections, adding to the LDF alliance’s tally of seats. Gowda credited Pinarayi Vijayan’s leadership for the LDF’s victory. “My friend, and your father, M Karunanidhi would be very proud of you. I am sure you will take the Dravidian legacy to greater heights by serving the people of #TamilNadu with absolute dedication,” Gowda remarked, congratulating Stalin for bringing the DMK back to power after a decade.

Kumaraswamy, who said the JDS was facing dire times due to the money and muscle power of national parties, asked party cadres to take a cue from Mamata Banerjee’s fight in Bengal and DMK’s patience in Tamil Nadu.