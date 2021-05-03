STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

But with the second and more severe wave wracking the country and state, these health professionals face the real possibility of a burnout.

Published: 03rd May 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

mental health, depression

For representational purposes

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the State is seeing an exponential jump in Covid cases, doctors and nursing staff who are overworked are under severe mental stress and worry that the quality of treatment of Covid patients would suffer if this continues. Healthcare workers have been working continuously since the onset of the pandemic in March last year. There was some respite in October last year when cases started going down. But with the second and more severe wave wracking the country and state, these health professionals face the real possibility of a burnout.

Dr Naveen Kumar R A, Internal Medicine Specialist Covid-19, Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, said, “We are definitely overworked as there is a shortage of doctors and resources. We cannot even meet our parents. Back at my hometown in Chikkaballapur, all five of my family are infected. I cannot even see them as I have to perform my duties here. At Covid wards, we see at least 10-12 patients die every day. In the first wave, most of the casualties were of senior citizens, but now, a lot of patients in the 20-30 age group are passing away.

We feel disturbed and have sleepless nights. We are working without a break. In the first wave, we used to work six-hour shifts for seven days and then take a break of seven days. But now, we are working nonstop as there is a shortage of doctors in internal medicine. We have some interns, who we expect to fill in after the training.” Dr Suri Raju V, Chief Urologist and MD of Regal Hospital, said it is one of the toughest phases for healthcare workers. “Doctors are under severe stress. We earlier used to see 10-20 patients, but the numbers have increased to over 60 now.

Even healthcare workers are facing breakdowns. We have to manage Covid patients and also counsel their attendants. We are exhausted at the end of the day. At times, we face threats from relatives of patients which brings our morale down. We have shifts of 8-12 hours now, which is mentally and physically exhausting.” He said, “Cases should be distributed among all departments and all the faculty should be involved in Covid duty. MBBS and MS students too should be roped in. We fear that if doctors continue to work under such intense pressure it will affect the quality of treatment. They need adequate rest.”

Dr Gunasekar Vuppalapati, CMD, GVG Invivo Hospital, said that not just doctors, even the nursing staff, administration department and housekeeping staff are stressed. “The number of doctors and nurses is few, but we are trying to manage with the available resources. But it puts a lot of pressure on the existing staff. Earlier, we needed six nurses for Covid duty, but now, we require double that number. The administration department too is stressed as it continuously gets calls to arrange for beds. We need more human resources,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
second Covid wave health workers COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp